CrimeFighters Manhunt: Deshaun West

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - The News 8 CrimeFighters are helping police in a countywide manhunt.

Deshaun West, 32, is wanted for violating the terms of his release.

West is a member of a San Diego street gang and has a history of burglary and drug-related offenses. He's known to hang out in El Cajon.

West is a black male, 5 feet 9 inches and about 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, call San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-TIPS.

As always, if you see this fugitive, call police. Do not approach him.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest. You don't have to give your name to be eligible for reward money.