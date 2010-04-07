Violent parolees unsupervised under new state law

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - State lawmakers are trying to close the door on prison inmates being released without supervision. They say too many violent ex-cons are walking free under a new law aimed at easing prison overcrowding.
When police arrested ex-con Robert Taylor earlier this month, he had only been out of prison for five days. He's accused of trying to rape three women in the Gaslamp Quarter.
Taylor's criminal history includes robbery, burglary and petty theft. Over the past decade, he has violated his parole at least six times, resulting in a return to custody each time.
Prison officials say Taylor is precisely the type of inmate parole agents need to keep an eye on, which is why he was not granted unsupervised release under a new state law aimed at easing prison overcrowding.
"This individual does not meet the criteria under the newly enacted law," California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokesperson Gordon Hinkle said.
Since January, certain non-violent prisoners in California have been granted early release and unsupervised release.
"In a time when the state has limited resources, and we're in a fiscal crisis, we need to be spending our resources on individuals who are the most dangerous, most serious and violent individuals," Hinkle said.
Earlier this year, the corrections chief told reporters unsupervised release would only apply to non-violent offenders.
"If you're a serious offender, you're ineligible. If you're a violent offender, you're ineligible. If you're a sex offender, you're ineligible. All of that's defined," CDCR Secretary Matthew Cate said.
Most of the 1,900 inmates released on unsupervised parole to date are non-violent. Still, prison records show one was convicted of oral copulation with a minor. Seventeen had statutory rape convictions, three committed involuntary manslaughter and one had a conviction for solicitation of murder.
State Assemblyman Ted Lieu believes parolees like that need to be supervised.
"There's a whole series of crimes that should be included on this list that prevent people from being released without parole supervision," Lieu said.
Lieu has now introduced legislation that would expand that list.
"The view that there are a lot of these non-violent, non-serious state prisoners running around, that doesn't exist. It's only a handful of them. Most of them are in state prison because they are quite dangerous," Lieu said.
Corrections officials say they are following the current law, which dictates who they can release unsupervised.
Assemblyman Lieu expects his proposed changes will come to a vote in Sacramento by the end of the year.
San Diego’s largest St. Patrick’s Day festival is back! The annual San Diego ShamROCK returns Saturday, March 17th from 4pm to midnight.
Dozens of local kids took to the stage to spell Thursday morning and the winner will go on to represent San Diego at a national event.
Roscoe, a 7-year-old American Pit Bull mix, is a cheerful and bubbly boy looking for a loving home to call his own.
With eight locations throughout the county and each location housing at least 20 television screens, Oggi's is a great option when deciding where to catch your favorite March Madness games.
If you were planning on doing some cleaning this weekend, you're in luck. As part of his efforts to reduce the illegal dumping of trash in public areas and clean up San Diego's neighborhoods, Mayor Kevin Faulconer encourage residents to drop off bulky items - such as old appliances, furniture, TVs, and mattresses - at the City's free annual Community Cleanup event at SDCCU Stadium on Saturday.
If you were planning on doing some cleaning this weekend, you're in luck. As part of his efforts to reduce the illegal dumping of trash in public areas and clean up San Diego's neighborhoods, Mayor Kevin Faulconer encourage residents to drop off bulky items - such as old appliances, furniture, TVs, and mattresses - at the City's free annual Community Cleanup event at SDCCU Stadium on Saturday.
Sixteen years ago our next guest helped moms get their body back, now she's helping them get their life back.