Old-timers off to good start at Masters

Nike is set to air a TV commercial Wednesday featuring Tiger Woods and the voice of his late father, an edgy move that calls out his personal problems on the eve of his return to competitive golf.

Nike is set to air a TV commercial Wednesday featuring Tiger Woods and the voice of his late father, an edgy move that calls out his personal problems on the eve of his return to competitive golf.

Tiger Woods walks down the second fairway during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Ga., Wednesday, April 7, 2010. The tournament begins Thursday, April, 8. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

AUGUSTA, Ga. – While everyone awaited the comeback of Tiger Woods, David Toms grabbed the clubhouse lead at the Masters with a 3-under 69 on Thursday.

Also in the early mix were defending champion Angel Cabrera, who defeated Kenny Perry in a playoff last year for his second major title. The burly Argentine golfer made the turn with a 33 and was joined at 3 under by Steve Marino.

Some of the biggest cheers were for Tom Watson, who nearly became the oldest major champion in golf history at last year's British Open before losing a playoff to Stewart Cink.

Now 60 and the oldest player in the field, Watson was 2 under despite knocking his ball in Rae's Creek at No. 13. He bounced back from that miscue with a soft wedge shot near the hole, and sank the putt to save par.

As the wind picked up and a storm front approached, Toms put up three birdies in a four-hole stretch on the back side, including both par 5s, before a bogey at the tough closing hole ended his round on a sour note.

Still, it was quite a start for someone who failed to qualify for the Masters a year ago, breaking a streak of 11 straight appearances at Augusta.

Woods was playing for the first time since a Thanksgiving night car wreck led to revelations of numerous extramarital affairs.

A thunderstorm could get in the way after he tees off in the next-to-last group.

Officials at Augusta National insisted that no one player — not even when it's the world's best embroiled in a scandal — would overshadow their tournament. And for a few moments, at least, that was the case as Jack Nicklaus joined Arnold Palmer at the first tee shortly after sunrise for the opening shots.

"I've never been up this early at Augusta," cracked the 70-year-old Nicklaus, who won a record six green jackets and agreed to return this year to join Palmer in a ceremonial role.

Sentimentality aside, most patrons were eager to get a look at Woods in comeback mode.

Bill Campbell set up his chair along the second fairway, hoping to catch one of the golfer's early shots.

"I'm expecting him to be wild off the tee," Campbell said, "but I won't be surprised if he pulls off a great round."

Mark Felt stationed himself along the third tee, which also afforded a view of the seventh green.

"He's going to come back sometime," Felt said. "Might as well be here."

The 70-year-old Nicklaus, a record six-time champion who last played at the Masters in 2005, agreed to return this year to hit the opening shots with Palmer. They both knocked it down the right side, just off the fairway. Two security guards hustled out to pick up the balls.

"I hit a rookie tee shot," Nicklaus said with a smile. "I didn't put my contacts in, so I had no idea where it went. As long as I didn't hear it land, it's OK."

Woods was scheduled to tee off with K.J. Choi and Matt Kuchar at 1:42 p.m. EDT in what figures to be one of the most scrutinized opening rounds in golf history — not a day for winning the tournament, but surely a chance for Woods to show he's still an intimidating presence on the course, if not the same man off it.

"The fact that I haven't really played at all, that's a little bit concerning," Woods said early in the week. "I'm hoping I get my feel back quickly, my feel for the game, my feel for shots, feel more how my body is reacting and what my distances are going to be. I hope I get that back, you know, relatively quickly. Maybe, hopefully, the first hole. But if not, please hope it's the second hole."

Before he went out, Woods had to endure another critical assessment of his double life from the head of Augusta National.

"He disappointed all of us, and more importantly, our kids and our grandkids. Our hero did not live up to the expectations of the role model we saw for our children," club chairman Billy Payne said Wednesday in a surprisingly frank dressing-down of Woods at the annual state of the Masters news conference.

"Is there a way forward? I hope yes. I think yes. But certainly, his future will never again be measured only by his performance against par, but measured by the sincerity of his efforts to change."

A few hours after Payne spoke, Nike released a stark, black-and-white TV ad that showed a solemn Woods, looking directly into the camera while the voice of his father is heard, speaking about taking responsibility.

"Did you learn anything?" says Earl Woods, who died in 2006.

Woods made an effort to interact more with the crowd during practice rounds. He smiled more, made eye contact, even signed autographs — something he rarely did in the past.

There are four teenagers in the field, and three Italians. Raymond Floyd headed to the sideline two days before the tournament started. The 67-year-old didn't even bother with a couple of farewell rounds.

Not that anyone really noticed. This tournament is all about Woods, and the chance to start anew.

"We at Augusta hope and pray that our great champion will begin his new life here tomorrow in a positive, hopeful and constructive manner, but this time, with a significant difference from the past," Payne said. "This year, it will not be just for him, but for all of us who believe in second chances."