Johnson powers Arizona past San Diego 5-3

PHOENIX (AP) — Kelly Johnson hit two of Arizona's four homers, helping the Diamondbacks rally for a 5-3 victory over the San Diego Padres on Wednesday night.

Johnson connected on Kevin Correia's second pitch of the game and added a tying two-run drive in the fifth. Chris Young went deep in the sixth to give the Diamondbacks a 4-3 lead and Justin Upton hit his first homer in the eighth.

Scott Hairston hit a three-run homer in the second for San Diego.

Ian Kennedy struck out eight over five innings in his first start for Arizona, yielding three runs and six hits. Five relievers combined for four innings of one-hit ball, with Blaine Boyer (1-0) getting the win and Chad Qualls earning his first save.

Correia (0-1) allowed four runs and seven hits in six innings.

