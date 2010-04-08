LAX flights delayed by security breach

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A security breach has delayed at least 14 flights at Los Angeles International Airport while authorities look for a man who didn't undergo proper security screening.

LAX spokeswoman Nancy Castles says the man was picked out for secondary screening but instead picked up his carry-on bag and went on through at Terminal 7 around 5 a.m. Thursday.

Security screening at the terminal and connecting terminals 5 and 6 was halted while airport police sought the man.

The terminals house United, Continental, Delta and smaller airlines.

The terminals are still open and people who passed screening are being allowed to board planes, but unscreened passengers can't and have to wait for the all-clear.

Castles says more flights could be affected because its the morning peak travel time.