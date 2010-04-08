'Survivor' producer suspect in wife's death in Mexico - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

'Survivor' producer suspect in wife's death in Mexico

MEXICO CITY – "Pimp My Ride" and former "Survivor" producer Bruce Beresford-Redman is a suspect in his wife's death days after reporting her missing in the resort city of Cancun, a Mexican official said Thursday.

The body of Monica Beresford-Redman was found Thursday in a sewer at the swanky Moon Palace resort where the family was on vacation, according to Bello Rodriguez, the attorney general for Quintana Roo state, where Cancun is located.

Rodriguez said a security guard at the hotel saw the couple arguing Monday night and said Beresford-Redman tried to hit her.

Beresford-Redman, who has been detained as a suspect, had scratches on his neck and officials were doing toxicology tests to determine if he had consumed drugs, Rodriguez said.

The cause of death has not been determined.

Beresford-Redman told police Tuesday that his wife left the hotel to go shopping the previous day and never returned, said an official from Rodriguez's office who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to the media about the case.

Bruce Beresford-Redman was a producer for several episodes of the Emmy-nominated reality show "Survivor" but was not currently working with the program, according to his profile on Imdb.com.

The Web site also names him as the creator of "Pimp My Ride," a popular MTV car makeover show, and as an executive producer for several episodes of "Crash Course," another reality series.

Beresford-Redman was nominated for three Emmys for his work on "Survivor," which sends a group of strangers to remote places around the world to compete for prizes that help them endure the wilderness.

Bruce Beresford-Redman worked for reality TV giant Mark Burnett, who produces "Survivor" and is currently producing Sarah Palin's eight-part series about her home state of Alaska.

