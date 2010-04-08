Fever choose SDSU's Morris

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Fever have chosen Jene Morris of San Diego State with the 11th overall pick in the WNBA draft.

Morris, a two-time all-Mountain West conference guard, was chosen in Thursday's draft.

She averaged 17.1 points this past season and helped her team win its first conference championship and reach the Sweet 16. She twice has been named the Mountain West's defensive player of the year.

Morris likely will back up Katie Douglas, an All-Star who finished third in the MVP balloting last season.

The Fever lost to the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA finals last season, and return all their starters.

History shows that the Fever don't mind using draft choices immediately. Rookie point guard Briann January was a key contributor during the Fever's postseason run.

