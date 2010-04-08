The Dish with Anita: Chocolate angel food cake

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - This is a great recipe for those of us who like chocolate but would like to have a light, less rich desert. I like this cake served with fresh berries and mint.
With strawberries really inexpensive right now, I couldn't think of a better cake than chocolate angel food to pair them with. Slice thick wedges of this cake, top with low fat vanilla yogurt, fresh sliced strawberries and drizzle with a little chocolate sauce and you have a light refreshing dessert. Enjoy!
Ingredients:
2 cups (about 16) large egg whites at room temperature
1/4 tsp salt
1 1/2 tsp cream of tartar
1 1/2 cups superfine granulated sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1/2 cup sifted cake flour
4 tbsp cocoa powder *
Instructions:
In a very large bowl, beat the egg whites with salt and cream of tartar until they hold soft peaks.
Beat in 3/4-cup sugar and a little at a time, add vanilla extract and beat whites until they hold stiff peaks.
Into a bowl, sift together flour, remaining sugar and cocoa powder. Sift the mixture over egg white mixture in 2 batches; gently fold after each addition, making sure not to stir as this will deflate the batter. Spoon batter into a 10-inch angel food cake pan and with a knife cut through several times to eliminate air pockets.
Bake in preheated 350 degree F oven for 40 to 45 minutes.
Invert in pan on rack and cool completely. Run the blade of a thin knife around cake sides and turn out on cake plate.
Food Tip:
*Grated baking chocolate can be used in place of the cocoa powder - melt 3 oz. of grated chocolate in 1 tbsp o fhot water and fold into batter.
