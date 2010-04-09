Padres RHP Chris Young to skip next start

DENVER (AP) - San Diego Padres pitcher Chris Young will miss his next start with tightness in his right shoulder.

He was scheduled to pitch Monday against Atlanta. The team said on Friday that right-hander Kevin Correia will take his place.

Young made a sparkling season debut against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night, giving up one hit and no runs in six innings of work to earn the win.

The 30-year-old Young underwent arthroscopic shoulder surgery last August.

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.