1 killed, 5 hurt in shooting at Okla. mall

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — Police say a shooting inside a crowded Oklahoma mall has left one person dead and several injured in what witnesses described as a gunfight.

Gunfire broke out late Saturday afternoon in the Arrowhead Mall in downtown Muskogee. The area was crowded with visitors attending the city's annual Azalea Festival.

Four people were taken to Muskogee Regional Medical Center, but a spokesman says their conditions haven't been released.

Police spokesman Pedro Zardeneta says it's unclear whether the person killed was among several involved in the shooting or a bystander.

Shoppers were told by a public-address announcement to quickly leave the mall around 4:15 p.m., and they gathered outside. Several say they heard four or five shots.

