Jimenez's strong outing lifts Rockies over Padres

DENVER (AP) — Ubaldo Jimenez pitched six effective innings, Troy Tulowitzki hit a two-run double and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 4-2 on Sunday to take the deciding game in the first series of the season between the NL West rivals.

Miguel Olivo homered and Seth Smith added an RBI single for the Rockies, who bounced back from Saturday night's 5-4 loss to the Padres in 14 innings, the longest game in the majors this season. Franklin Morales got three outs for his second save in as many chances.

Jimenez allowed two runs and seven hits. He also struck out seven while improving to 3-0 with a 2.70 ERA in his last three starts against San Diego dating to July 2008.

Franklin Morales got three outs for his second save in two chances.

There was a downside for the Rockies, who lost center fielder and leadoff hitter Carlos Gonzalez to a tight left hamstring. Gonzalez apparently was injured when he scored from second on Tulowitzki's double in the bottom of the third. A team spokesman said he is day to day.

Gonzalez is off to a strong start. He tied his career high with four hits in the opener at Milwaukee and has an RBI or run scored in each of the Rockies' six games this season.

Jimenez stayed out of trouble until Chase Headley doubled with two out in the sixth to start a two-run burst. Will Venable followed with an RBI single and later came home on Yorvit Torrealba's infield single.

Jon Garland (0-2) went six innings for San Diego, yielding four runs and eight hits.

The Rockies loaded the bases in the third when Jimenez reached on a fielder's choice, Gonzalez singled and Jason Giambi walked. Tulowitzki, 0 for 6 in a game for the first time in his career the night before, then doubled to center to score Jimenez and Gonzalez, who appeared to begin limping as he turned for home.

Olivo hit his second homer of the season in the fourth, putting the Rockies up 3-0 with a drive to center.

Dexter Fowler, who replaced Gonzalez in the top of the fourth, tripled and scored on Seth Smith's fifth-inning single to right.

NOTES: All three of the Rockies' wins this season have come in day games. ... Playing all 14 innings on Saturday earned Rockies 1B Todd Helton the day off. ... Jimenez has gone a franchise-record 55 regular-season starts in a row without allowing multiple homers. It also is the longest active streak in the majors. ... The Padres return to San Diego to play their home opener Monday against Atlanta.

