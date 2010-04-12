Late season storm moves through SoCal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A late-season storm blowing through Southern California has left the morning rush hour in chaos and dumped nearly inch of rain on downtown Los Angeles.

Nearly 60 crashes were reported in San Diego County early Monday morning. A crash on a rain-slick highway north of Los Angeles killed five people and shut down the southbound Interstate 5 in the Newhall Pass.

The rain that began shortly after midnight Monday also dumped up to 2 inches of rain on Los Angeles-area foothills near last year's massive Station wildfire but flash flood warnings expired without reports of mudslides or major flooding.

However, the National Weather Service says gusty winds continued to pose a danger in some mountain areas through mid-morning.

The storm gives Los Angeles a seasonal rain total of nearly 16 inches — an inch above the average.

