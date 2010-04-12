Conan O'Brien to make TBS his new late-night home - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Conan O'Brien to make TBS his new late-night home

Posted: Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — Late-night mainstay Conan O'Brien is headed to TBS to resume his comedic duties with a talk show expected to debut in November, the network says.

The program will air Mondays through Thursdays at 11 p.m. Eastern, shifting TBS' "Lopez Tonight," starring George Lopez, to midnight.

Monday's surprise announcement hit the same day O'Brien starts a two-month, nationwide comedy tour in Eugene, Ore., amid persistent reports that he was likely to claim Fox as his new late-night home.

Barring Fox, syndication was widely considered O'Brien's most likely option. Few if anyone mentioned TBS as a plausible destination.

O'Brien began serious talks with TBS just last week, the network said.

"In three months, I've gone from network television to Twitter to performing live in theaters, and now I'm headed to basic cable," O'Brien said in a tongue-in-cheek-toned statement. "My plan is working perfectly."

O'Brien left NBC in January after hosting "The Tonight Show" for just eight months, as his ratings plunged from those of his longtime "Tonight" predecessor, Jay Leno, who reclaimed the hour. Until last June, O'Brien had followed Leno as host of "Late Night" since 1993.

OBrien's parting deal bars him from appearing on TV until September.

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.

  • Entertainment NewsEntertainment NewsMore>>

  • Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey

    Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey

    Sunday, March 18 2018 12:14 PM EDT2018-03-18 16:14:49 GMT
    Jesus Christ, who lives in Maine, says she didn't know Oprah Winfrey was asking for a sign from God about running for president when she sent a letter to the television magnate. 
    Jesus Christ, who lives in Maine, says she didn't know Oprah Winfrey was asking for a sign from God about running for president when she sent a letter to the television magnate. 

  • After Shkreli conviction, what will happen to Wu-Tang album?

    After Shkreli conviction, what will happen to Wu-Tang album?

    Saturday, March 17 2018 2:14 PM EDT2018-03-17 18:14:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli talks with reporters after leaving federal court in New York. Shkreli was sentenced to seven years in prison for securities fraud last week. He owns two collectible rap...(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli talks with reporters after leaving federal court in New York. Shkreli was sentenced to seven years in prison for securities fraud last week. He owns two collectible rap...
    Two prized and rare rap albums that once seemed unreachable to fans may now be up for auction following the criminal conviction of the albums' owner, pharmaceutical company investor Martin Shkreli. 
    Two prized and rare rap albums that once seemed unreachable to fans may now be up for auction following the criminal conviction of the albums' owner, pharmaceutical company investor Martin Shkreli. 

  • Ava DuVernay to direct DC superhero film 'The New Gods'

    Ava DuVernay to direct DC superhero film 'The New Gods'

    Saturday, March 17 2018 12:35 PM EDT2018-03-17 16:35:17 GMT
    (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 13, 2018 file photo, director Ava DuVernay poses for photographers at the premiere of the film "A Wrinkle In Time," in London. Warner Bros. said Thursday that DuVernay will direct “The New ...(Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 13, 2018 file photo, director Ava DuVernay poses for photographers at the premiere of the film "A Wrinkle In Time," in London. Warner Bros. said Thursday that DuVernay will direct “The New ...
    Ava DuVernay's "A Wrinkle in Time" may have disappointed at the box office last weekend, but she's already booked another big-budget project. 
    Ava DuVernay's "A Wrinkle in Time" may have disappointed at the box office last weekend, but she's already booked another big-budget project. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.