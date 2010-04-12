Venable, Blanks lead Padres' 17-2 rout vs. Braves

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Will Venable's two-run homer highlighted a 10-run fourth inning and Kyle Blanks homered, doubled and drove in a career-high five runs as the San Diego Padres routed the Atlanta Braves 17-2 in their home opener on Monday.

The Padres hit and scored as if they were playing in a bandbox rather than spacious Petco Park. Their 17 runs, on 19 hits, were the most by any team at the downtown ballpark since it opened in 2004.

Venable (triple, single, homer) and Blanks (double, homer, single) each finished a hit shy of the cycle. No Padres batter has ever hit for the cycle. Venable scored four runs and drove in two, and Blanks scored three times.

Kevin Correia (1-1), a San Diego native who made the start because of to Chris Young's balky right shoulder, held Atlanta to two runs on four hits in 5 2-3 innings. He also had a two-run single in the fourth.

Correia and relievers Edward Mujica and Adam Russell held the Braves to four hits.

The sellout crowd of 42,843 gave the Padres a standing ovation after the fourth, when they scored 10 runs on seven hits, three walks and a fielder's choice. The Padres sent 14 batters to the plate, with Chase Headley and Venable each getting two hits and scoring twice.

San Diego had its highest run total since scoring 18 at Houston on July 29, 2007.

The previous Petco Park record for runs was 15 by the Braves on July 14, 2006. The most ever by the Padres were 13 against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Aug. 6, 2004.

The first six Padres batters reached base in the fourth before David Eckstein flied out. The Padres scored all 10 runs before their second out.

Tony Gwynn Jr. drew a bases-loaded walk from Jair Jurrjens (0-1) to bring in the first run, Correia singled in two runs, Everth Cabrera drove in a run with a grounder and Adrian Gonzalez followed Eckstein's fly ball with an RBI ground-rule double that chased Jurrjens and brought on Jo-Jo Reyes.

Reyes promptly allowed Blanks' two-run double, Headley's RBI single and Venable's two-run homer to straightaway center to complete the scoring. Nick Hundley walked for the second time in the inning before Gwynn and Correia took called third strikes to end the inning.

Jurrjens allowed eight runs and eight hits in 3 1-3 innings. Reyes allowed nine runs and 10 hits in 3 1-3 innings.

In the fifth, Eckstein and Gonzalez walked ahead of Blanks' homer to left-center.

The Braves finally got to Correia in the sixth, when he allowed two runs on three hits and two walks.

NOTES: Young was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to Wednesday, with a strained right shoulder. ... The 10-run fourth inning tied the Petco Park record, set by the Padres on May 15, 2005, against Florida. They were the most runs in an inning by the Padres since they scored 11 in the first inning at Houston on July 29, 2007. ... The Padres' 19 hits were their most since getting 22 at Milwaukee on Aug. 11. ... Colbie Caillat sang the national anthem and Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers threw out the ceremonial first pitch. Rivers' throw was outside, forcing Mike Adams to lunge for it.

