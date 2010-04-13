Gosselin relatives to testify at Pa. labor hearing - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Gosselin relatives to testify at Pa. labor hearing

Posted: Updated:
Kate Gosselin appears on stage during Discovery Channel's 2010-11 upfront presentation, Thursday, April 8, 2010 in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Kate Gosselin appears on stage during Discovery Channel's 2010-11 upfront presentation, Thursday, April 8, 2010 in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

  • RelatedMore>>

  • Kate Gosselin returning to TLC with new series

    Kate Gosselin returning to TLC with new series

    Thursday, April 8 2010 10:58 AM EDT2010-04-08 14:58:45 GMT
    Kate Gosselin is launching a series that will profile everyday women facing personal challenges. 
    Kate Gosselin is launching a series that will profile everyday women facing personal challenges. "Twist of Kate" will follow the reality star and supermom as she visits the homes and workplaces of her subjects, where she will exchange insights for living. The 12-episode season will premiere in late summer, the TLC network said Thursday. 

  • Jon Gosselin sues Kate for custody of 8 children

    Jon Gosselin sues Kate for custody of 8 children

    Wednesday, April 7 2010 5:28 PM EDT2010-04-07 21:28:42 GMT
    Jon Gosselin has sued ex-wife Kate for primary custody of their eight children. 
    Jon Gosselin has sued ex-wife Kate for primary custody of their eight children. The former reality TV star also asked the Berks County Court on Wednesday to review his child support obligation. 

PHILADELPHIA – Relatives of Kate Gosselin are expected to testify at a Pennsylvania legislative hearing on child labor laws.

Republican state Rep. Thomas Murt wants to prevent exploitation of children who appear in movies and reality shows like "Jon & Kate Plus 8."

The once-popular TLC show documented the lives of Gosselin, her husband and their eight children at home in Wernersville, Pa. It ended last year after the couple split.

State labor officials investigated the production for possible violations of child labor laws but released no findings. TLC denied wrongdoing.

Gosselin's brother Kevin Kreider and his wife, Jodi, will testify Wednesday in Horsham. Other witnesses include attorney Gloria Allred and former child actor Paul Petersen of "The Donna Reed Show."

  • Entertainment NewsEntertainment NewsMore>>

  • Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey

    Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey

    Sunday, March 18 2018 12:14 PM EDT2018-03-18 16:14:49 GMT
    Jesus Christ, who lives in Maine, says she didn't know Oprah Winfrey was asking for a sign from God about running for president when she sent a letter to the television magnate. 
    Jesus Christ, who lives in Maine, says she didn't know Oprah Winfrey was asking for a sign from God about running for president when she sent a letter to the television magnate. 

  • After Shkreli conviction, what will happen to Wu-Tang album?

    After Shkreli conviction, what will happen to Wu-Tang album?

    Saturday, March 17 2018 2:14 PM EDT2018-03-17 18:14:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli talks with reporters after leaving federal court in New York. Shkreli was sentenced to seven years in prison for securities fraud last week. He owns two collectible rap...(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli talks with reporters after leaving federal court in New York. Shkreli was sentenced to seven years in prison for securities fraud last week. He owns two collectible rap...
    Two prized and rare rap albums that once seemed unreachable to fans may now be up for auction following the criminal conviction of the albums' owner, pharmaceutical company investor Martin Shkreli. 
    Two prized and rare rap albums that once seemed unreachable to fans may now be up for auction following the criminal conviction of the albums' owner, pharmaceutical company investor Martin Shkreli. 

  • Ava DuVernay to direct DC superhero film 'The New Gods'

    Ava DuVernay to direct DC superhero film 'The New Gods'

    Saturday, March 17 2018 12:35 PM EDT2018-03-17 16:35:17 GMT
    (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 13, 2018 file photo, director Ava DuVernay poses for photographers at the premiere of the film "A Wrinkle In Time," in London. Warner Bros. said Thursday that DuVernay will direct “The New ...(Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 13, 2018 file photo, director Ava DuVernay poses for photographers at the premiere of the film "A Wrinkle In Time," in London. Warner Bros. said Thursday that DuVernay will direct “The New ...
    Ava DuVernay's "A Wrinkle in Time" may have disappointed at the box office last weekend, but she's already booked another big-budget project. 
    Ava DuVernay's "A Wrinkle in Time" may have disappointed at the box office last weekend, but she's already booked another big-budget project. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.