Gosselin relatives to testify at Pa. labor hearing

Jon Gosselin has sued ex-wife Kate for primary custody of their eight children. The former reality TV star also asked the Berks County Court on Wednesday to review his child support obligation.

Jon Gosselin has sued ex-wife Kate for primary custody of their eight children.

Kate Gosselin is launching a series that will profile everyday women facing personal challenges. "Twist of Kate" will follow the reality star and supermom as she visits the homes and workplaces of her subjects, where she will exchange insights for living. The 12-episode season will premiere in late summer, the TLC network said Thursday.

Kate Gosselin is launching a series that will profile everyday women facing personal challenges.

Kate Gosselin returning to TLC with new series

Kate Gosselin returning to TLC with new series

Kate Gosselin appears on stage during Discovery Channel's 2010-11 upfront presentation, Thursday, April 8, 2010 in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

PHILADELPHIA – Relatives of Kate Gosselin are expected to testify at a Pennsylvania legislative hearing on child labor laws.

Republican state Rep. Thomas Murt wants to prevent exploitation of children who appear in movies and reality shows like "Jon & Kate Plus 8."

The once-popular TLC show documented the lives of Gosselin, her husband and their eight children at home in Wernersville, Pa. It ended last year after the couple split.

State labor officials investigated the production for possible violations of child labor laws but released no findings. TLC denied wrongdoing.

Gosselin's brother Kevin Kreider and his wife, Jodi, will testify Wednesday in Horsham. Other witnesses include attorney Gloria Allred and former child actor Paul Petersen of "The Donna Reed Show."