Michelle "Bombshell" McGee apologizes to Sandra Bullock

Tattoo model Michelle "Bombshell" McGee is apologizing to Sandra Bullock for sleeping with the Oscar winner's husband.

McGee, who claims she had an 11-month affair with Jesse James, was the first of four women to come forward and cite James' infidelities. "I do feel guilty. I feel bad for Sandra," McGee told Australian TV show TodayTonight in a new interview.

"I'm sorry for your embarrassment," McGee said. "I'm sorry all this is public. I'm sorry for everything."

"She must be hurt, devastated, upset, embarrassed. I want to give her a heartfelt apology," she said. "I'm sorry for her embarrassment and pain. I do feel really bad about it."

After reaching out to James on MySpace, she met with him at his West Coast Choppers shop. McGee admits that she was intimate with him several times during their first meeting, but insists that James told her he was separated from Bullock at the time.

"I did know he was married to Sandra. When we were sitting on a couch watching a movie, he leaned over to kiss me, and I said, 'Slow down! What's going on between you and Sandra?'" McGee said. "He said, 'She lives in Austin, I live here. We're not together because she's filming a movie...' I believed him.... he said he didn't want to talk about it, I assumed because of legalities."

"I feel like I was duped just as much as Sandra was," said McGee. "I feel like I was lied to just as much as she was. If Jesse was upfront with me in the beginning, we wouldn't be in this situation."

