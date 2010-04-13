Mexico: Drug violence has killed 22,700 since 2006

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican government report says at least 22,700 people have been killed in Mexico by drug gang violence since a military crackdown on cartels began more than three years ago.

The report says 2009 was the deadliest year in the drug war, with 3,365 people killed in violence tied to organized crime. That compares to 2,837 in 2007, the first year of President Felipe Calderon's military-led offensive.

The government submitted the confidential report Monday night to lawmakers. The Associated Press obtained a copy Tuesday.

The report says more than 120,000 drug suspects have been detained since Calderon deployed thousands of soldiers and federal police to root out cartels in December 2006.

