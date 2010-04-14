AP source: Marshall traded to Dolphins

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — A person familiar with the deal says the Denver Broncos are trading Pro Bowl wide receiver Brandon Marshall to the Miami Dolphins for a pair of second-round draft picks.

Marshall will fly to Miami on Wednesday for a physical, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams hadn't announced the deal.

After his physical, Marshall is expected to sign a long-term contract that he's been seeking for over a year.

Marshall has long wanted out of Denver, and he finally got his wish when the Broncos pulled off their second blockbuster deal in as many seasons under coach Josh McDaniels. Denver sent quarterback Jay Cutler to Chicago last April for Kyle Orton and a several draft picks.

