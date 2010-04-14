Ex-Chargers QB Leaf gets probation in Texas drug case - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Ex-Chargers QB Leaf gets probation in Texas drug case

Posted: Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (AP) - Former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf on Wednesday was sentenced to 10 years of probation after pleading guilty to eight felony drug charges in Texas.

State District Judge John B. Board also fined Leaf $20,000, who pleaded guilty to seven counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and one count of delivery of a simulated controlled substance.

His mother sat behind him in the Amarillo courtroom during sentencing.

Leaf, speaking to reporters after the hearing, said "deep in my heart I knew I had a problem" - even as he continued to use prescription pain medication.

"I convinced myself it wasn't a big deal because these weren't illegal drugs," he said, reading from a statement. "But I did have a problem. It finally hit me square in the face in West Texas; I finally had to look squarely in the mirror."

After resigning from West Texas A&M where he coached quarterbacks, Leaf said he spent 42 days in an inpatient treatment center in Vancouver, B.C., before doing two months of outpatient care. He said he has been clean for 17 months.

Randall County District Attorney James Farren said after the deal was finalized that Leaf's addiction was flagrant and that everyone on the West Texas A&M football team knew about it.

Leaf used his players to obtain more pain killers, Farren said.

"Everyone knew if you got injured you'd get a visit from Ryan Leaf," he said. "And when he left he had half their pain medication."

Leaf, who had been living in Canada, was a star at Washington State but a bust during his four-year NFL career.

He is now living in Great Falls, Mont., where his probation will be transferred.

Leaf said his addiction started in March 2008 but that he had used painkillers before that after surgeries on his shoulders, knees and wrist.

"You just don't ever realize it until it becomes a psychological thing that takes hold of you," Leaf said. "It's such an issue in this country and people don't understand it. If I have to be the one to put a face on it I am more than happy to do it. I'll do whatever I can."

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.

  • SportsMore>>

  • CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest

    CBS 8 & Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest

    Welcome to CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest! Make your bracket picks before the start of the tournament and play along to win AWESOME PRIZES courtesy of Oggi's!

     

    Welcome to CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest! Make your bracket picks before the start of the tournament and play along to win AWESOME PRIZES courtesy of Oggi's!

     

  • NCAA Latest: Michigan State trying to decipher Syracuse zone

    NCAA Latest: Michigan State trying to decipher Syracuse zone

    Sunday, March 18 2018 3:28 PM EDT2018-03-18 19:28:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Purdue center Isaac Haas shoots during warmups before a second round game against Butler in the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Detroit. A day after Isaac Haas' season was declared over, there's ...(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Purdue center Isaac Haas shoots during warmups before a second round game against Butler in the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Detroit. A day after Isaac Haas' season was declared over, there's ...
    Purdue's dramatics surrounding its star 7-foot center are spicing up right before its game for a spot in the Sweet 16. Purdue center Isaac Haas is warming up and taking shots two days after breaking his right elbow. 
    Purdue's dramatics surrounding its star 7-foot center are spicing up right before its game for a spot in the Sweet 16. Purdue center Isaac Haas is warming up and taking shots two days after breaking his right elbow. 

  • UMBC wins on social media during NCAA Tournament upset

    UMBC wins on social media during NCAA Tournament upset

    Saturday, March 17 2018 9:57 PM EDT2018-03-18 01:57:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chuck Burton). UMBC's Jairus Lyles (10) celebrates with fans after the team's 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). UMBC's Jairus Lyles (10) celebrates with fans after the team's 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018.
    UMBC gets on the map beyond historic upset of Virginia in the NCAA Tournament thanks to social media posts celebrating victory and jabbing at skeptics. 
    UMBC gets on the map beyond historic upset of Virginia in the NCAA Tournament thanks to social media posts celebrating victory and jabbing at skeptics. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.