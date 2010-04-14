Jim Carrey offers apology for Tiger Woods tweets - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Jim Carrey offers apology for Tiger Woods tweets

After causing a stir with his Twitter comments, about Tiger Woods and his wife, Jim Carrey issued a mea culpa of sorts to his fans and followers.

"To anyone whose grievances have chosen me as their cause, I would say first, that I recognize that tendency in myself, but if you knew me well, you'd see that your resentment has been misplaced. I wish every human being nothing but love and immeasurable happiness," Carrey said in a statement Tuesday. "Now, I'm going to re-enter the Twitter stream and see if there is anyone left to offend!"

The 48-year-old actor, who also used Twitter to announce his split from longtime girlfriend Jenny McCarthy last week, tweeted about Woods' widely publicized infidelity and return to golf at the Masters tournament.

"Tiger Woods owes nothing to anyone but himself. To please his father he gave up his childhood and his freedom in the world. That's enough," Carrey tweeted on Friday.

When he tweeted later Friday about Wood's marital troubles, Carrey took aim at Woods' wife, Elin Nordegren, suggesting she willingly turned a blind eye to her husband's behavior.

On Saturday, Carrey defended his remarks against Woods and Nordegren, writing that he does not condone infidelity but "to some degree" the responsibility for it "is shared by both people."

Later that day, Carrey said that his "people" told him to tame his tweets but went on to joke that he had been sexually assaulted by Ben Roethlisberger. "Good thing I'm a Steelers fan," he wrote.

Content provided by TVguide.com

