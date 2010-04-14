Motorcyclists ride with war memorial replica - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Motorcyclists ride with war memorial replica

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - A traveling replica of the Vietnam War Memorial has arrived in Oceanside, thanks to the help of motorcyclists from around the county.

Dozens of riders escorted the installation to the El Corazon Senior Center for a four-day event.

In this News 8 video story, see the show of support for the American Veterans Traveling Tribute.

