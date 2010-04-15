Alleged Tiger Woods mistress arrested in LA area

WEST HOLLYWOOD, California (AP) — A woman who said she had an affair with Tiger Woods is due in court Thursday after she was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license in West Hollywood.

Jaimee Grubbs was taken into custody Wednesday after a random license plate check of her 2004 Ford Mustang showed she had three outstanding warrants for driving on a suspended license, Los Angeles County sheriff's Deputy Jeff Gordon said.

Grubbs was issued a new citation after it was determined she was still driving on a suspended license, Gordon said.

Grubbs was released early Thursday morning after posting about $30,000 bail. She's scheduled to appear at the Beverly Hills courthouse Thursday morning on the outstanding warrants.

Grubbs, a Los Angeles cocktail waitress, told Us Weekly she had a 31-month affair with Woods and had the text messages to prove it. She also provided the magazine with a voice mail she said came from Woods.

The Woods' scandal erupted following a Thanksgiving weekend car crash and allegations that he had trysts with multiple women.

