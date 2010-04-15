Soaring meteor lights up skies across the Midwest

This black and white photo from a rooftop webcam released Thursday, April 15, 2010, by the University of Wisconsin-Madison Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences shows a fireball as it passed over Madison, Wis., Wednesday night.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities were flooded with curious callers after a meteor streaking across the Midwestern sky looked like a huge fireball.

National Weather Service offices in La Crosse, Wis., Des Moines, Iowa, and Kansas City, Mo., received numerous reports of the fireball from law enforcement officials and the public.

Witnesses say the meteor lit the sky about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. Jeff Boyle says he was on his way home from work in Waukesha when he saw a ball in the sky with a huge tail that was as bright as the sun.

Forecasters say a meteor shower called Gamma Virginids began April 4 and is expected to last to April 21 with peak activity Wednesday and Thursday. But they couldn't immediately confirm if the Midwest meteor was part of that shower.

