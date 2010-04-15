Tiger Woods adds Quail Hollow to schedule - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Tiger Woods adds Quail Hollow to schedule

Posted: Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Out of golf for five months until the Masters, Tiger Woods is waiting only two weeks to tee it up again.

Woods announced Thursday he will play the Quail Hollow Championship, which begins April 29. It will be his first time playing at a tournament where tickets are sold to the general public since his spectacular downfall from a sex scandal.

Woods tied for fourth last week at the Masters, which has the most controlled gallery in golf. Weekly badges are secured months in advance, and fans fear losing them if caught showing poor etiquette. Woods received warm applause when he teed off in the first round, and the support was steady throughout the week.

Kym Hougham, tournament director for the Charlotte event, said they've been preparing for Woods' possible participation for some time, and will need to make only slight tweaks with security plans.

Hougham doesn't expect Woods to run into problems from hecklers at Quail Hollow Club.

"I think our crowds are very respectful and they always have been. The players have always told us that," Hougham said. "If there is inappropriate behavior, we'll act on it swiftly. I'm sure that if Tiger didn't feel we could handle it he wouldn't be coming here."

The early commitment was a sign that Woods plans to be helpful to the promotion of tournaments. He had been criticized over the years for waiting until the last day to announce he was playing, except for tournaments to which he had a sponsorship connection.

The commitment deadline for Quail Hollow is April 23.

"It's going to be a huge benefit for the people who have been waiting to buy tickets," Hougham said. "Ironically, our Saturday daily tickets sold out yesterday. Friday and Sunday are not far behind, so this will probably put us over the top, which we're excited about. The economy has made people change their buying habits and people are waiting longer."

Woods has played the Quail Hollow Championship four times, winning in 2007. He finished fourth last year, two shots behind Sean O'Hair.

But his return will be unlike his other visits after his Nov. 27 car crash near his home led to salacious details about his infidelity.

Tournament media director Lee Patterson said the media credential request deadline was April 2, and there were at 72 outlets on Thursday. Patterson said they'll make room for reporters with PGA Tour national badges.

What about others, such as celebrity magazines and tabloids?

"We'll try the best we can," he said. "At some point, I'll be maxed out."

It's uncertain what Woods' pre-tournament plans will be, and how often he'll be available to the media.

Last year, Woods spoke to reporters in Charlotte after playing in the Wednesday pro-am with Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning. He has also played a pro-am round with Michael Jordan.

Woods held his first press conference since the scandal on April 5, during Masters week, and revealed he had five stitches in his lip from the SUV accident that preceded the tales of his womanizing, and that he had a torn Achilles' heel last year.

He also held a press conference after each of his two opening rounds at Augusta National, although the questions by then were geared mainly toward his golf and the tournament.

Woods opened with a 68 — the first time he had ever broken 70 in the first round of the Masters — and remained in the picture until he made three bogeys in five holes to start the final round. Despite two eagles, he never caught up to Phil Mickelson and finished five shots behind.

Woods said after the tournament he was going to take some times to evaluate before deciding on his next event.

"One day I heard he was coming, then one day I heard he wasn't coming," said Hougham, who attended the Masters. "It really didn't matter to us at that point because we had to plan as if he was. Then if he didn't come we wouldn't have to implement a few things.

"We're happy he let us know this far in advance. We never had this much notice. It's great for the city of Charlotte. Ticket sales I'm sure will increase now."

 

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.

  • SportsMore>>

  • CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest

    CBS 8 & Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest

    Welcome to CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest! Make your bracket picks before the start of the tournament and play along to win AWESOME PRIZES courtesy of Oggi's!

     

    Welcome to CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest! Make your bracket picks before the start of the tournament and play along to win AWESOME PRIZES courtesy of Oggi's!

     

  • NCAA Latest: Michigan State trying to decipher Syracuse zone

    NCAA Latest: Michigan State trying to decipher Syracuse zone

    Sunday, March 18 2018 3:34 PM EDT2018-03-18 19:34:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Purdue center Isaac Haas shoots during warmups before a second round game against Butler in the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Detroit. A day after Isaac Haas' season was declared over, there's ...(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Purdue center Isaac Haas shoots during warmups before a second round game against Butler in the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Detroit. A day after Isaac Haas' season was declared over, there's ...
    Purdue's dramatics surrounding its star 7-foot center are spicing up right before its game for a spot in the Sweet 16. Purdue center Isaac Haas is warming up and taking shots two days after breaking his right elbow. 
    Purdue's dramatics surrounding its star 7-foot center are spicing up right before its game for a spot in the Sweet 16. Purdue center Isaac Haas is warming up and taking shots two days after breaking his right elbow. 

  • UMBC wins on social media during NCAA Tournament upset

    UMBC wins on social media during NCAA Tournament upset

    Saturday, March 17 2018 9:57 PM EDT2018-03-18 01:57:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chuck Burton). UMBC's Jairus Lyles (10) celebrates with fans after the team's 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). UMBC's Jairus Lyles (10) celebrates with fans after the team's 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018.
    UMBC gets on the map beyond historic upset of Virginia in the NCAA Tournament thanks to social media posts celebrating victory and jabbing at skeptics. 
    UMBC gets on the map beyond historic upset of Virginia in the NCAA Tournament thanks to social media posts celebrating victory and jabbing at skeptics. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.