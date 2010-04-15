The Dish with Anita: Tropical fruit salad

This week's recipe is very simple and delicious; if you're a big fan of fruit for desert then I think you will find this one a real winner!

Now when I was growing up my mom made fruit salad all the time but, she used Miracle Whip, and it was really good. In my recipe, I have opted to use a light fat free dressing made with champagne vinegar and lemon juice, which allows the flavors of the fruits to come through and you will be surprised how little you need.

My mother's version was simple. She just added some apples, oranges and bananas. Well, I have made mine a little more on the tropical side with the addition of fresh pineapple, mango and shredded coconut. I hope you find this recipe as refreshing as I do, enjoy!

Ingredients:

2 large Fuji apples

1firm but ripe pear

1 half fresh pineapple

1 large sweet orange

1 mango

1 banana

2 tbsp Champagne vinegar

1 tbsp fresh lemon juice (from a Meyer lemon if you can get one)

1 ½ tbsp honey

1 ½ tbsp plain low fat yogurt

3 tbsp shredded coconut sweetened or unsweetened

¼ cup toasted walnut pieces (optional)

Directions:

Core and chop unpeeled apples into 1 inch pieces. Cut the remaining fruit the same way and place in a large mixing bowl. In a small mixing bowl, combine the Champagne vinegar, lemon juice, honey and yogurt. Stir to combine and pour over fruit. Gently toss to coat. Chill for 20 to 30 minutes and sprinkle with toasted walnuts.