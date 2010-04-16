Heyward, Prado lead Braves over Padres, 6-2

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jason Heyward drove in two runs on a pair of doubles and Martin Prado homered to help the Atlanta Braves win 6-2 Thursday and take two of three from the San Diego Padres.

Leading 3-2, the Braves gave themselves a cushion with three straight run-scoring hits with two outs in the eighth. Yunel Escobar singled, Heyward doubled into the left-center gap and pinch-hitter Eric Hinske singled.

Tim Hudson (1-0) held the Padres scoreless on three hits through five innings before the Padres broke through in the sixth. Will Venable hit a leadoff homer, his third, and Everth Cabrera singled to bring in Matt Stairs, who hit a two-out double.

Prado's homer came off Mat Latos (0-1), who allowed three runs and six hits in 4 2-3 innings.

The Padres loaded the bases with two outs in the third and fourth innings before Hudson got out of the jams.

The Braves built a 3-0 lead on Prado's first homer of the year, Heyward's RBI double in the fourth and Brian McCann's RBI double in the fifth.

Hudson was chased by Cabrera's single in the sixth. He allowed two runs on six hits, walked five and had no strikeouts.

Padres second baseman Jerry Hairston Jr. made a handful of nice plays. He made a diving stop of Escobar's grounder and threw him out leading off the second, then took several steps to his right to make a sliding stop of Heyward's grounder for the second out. He also made a leaping throw to first base after forcing Prado for the second out in the fifth, but his throw was too late to get Chipper Jones at first.

NOTES: Chargers fullback Jacob Hester watched batting practice from a VIP area near the Atlanta dugout. The former LSU star was a Braves fan growing up in Louisiana. ... Atlanta manager Bobby Cox, who is retiring at the end of the season, made his last trip to San Diego, one of his favorite cities. "I love San Diego," he said. "Everything is so nice. The weather — it makes it happen here."

