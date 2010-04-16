Bret Michaels recovering in facility for diabetics

NEW YORK – Bret Michaels is recovering from his emergency appendectomy at a private care facility for diabetics.

A statement posted on the 47-year-old rocker's Web site says Monday's surgery went well. It says doctors are optimistic that Michaels, the former frontman for '80s hair band Poison, will make a full recovery.

The statement says "the fact that he was exhausted due to his rigorous schedule prior to the surgery and coupled with the fact that he has diabetes, the surgery has taken its toll."

The location of the facility specializing in the rehabilitation of diabetic patients wasn't disclosed.

Michaels had been scheduled to perform in San Antonio on Sunday night. He had been suffering severe stomach pains all day and was urged to seek medical treatment.

