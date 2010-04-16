Toyota to recall 600,000 Sienna minivans

WASHINGTON (AP) — Toyota Motor Corp. is recalling 600,000 Sienna minivans sold in the United States, to address potential corrosion in the spare tire carrier cable.

Toyota says the recall affects the 1998-2010 model year Siennas that have been operated in cold-climate areas.

The automaker says rust from road salt could cause the carrier cable to break. The spare tire could become separated from the vehicle and cause a road hazard for other vehicles.

Toyota says it is working on a fix. In the meantime, customers will get a notice telling them to bring their vehicle to a dealership for an inspection.

The government says it has received six complaints involving spare tires falling off Siennas.

The recall involves two-wheel-drive Sienna minivans in the District of Columbia and 20 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

