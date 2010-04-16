New Carlsbad struts its stuff

The cozy village of Carlsbad is home to a new casual restaurant. In This Dining Out with San Diego Magazine segment, Larry Himmel samples some contemporary cuisine with a French flair.

There's something classically charming about downtown Carlsbad that makes it warm and inviting, a little, laidback old world charm, along the California coast, a perfect location for our dining out destination.

"This is a new restaurant downtown with an unusual name. It's Paon, which is p-a-o-n. And it's French for peacock," San Diego Magazine Restaurant Critic David Nelson. "The food is contemporary, but it's certainly got a lot French accent."

"There isn't any peacock on the menu. However, there is pheasant. It's pan roasted," continued Nelson. "It's nice, juicy. The plate is filled with wild mushrooms, Swiss chard and a truffle flavored risotto. It's a beautiful plate."

The Maine diver clams come highly recommended.

"Arrange around a fluffy potatoe puree with garnishes of lobster and vegi ragu," noted Nelson.

Or try the flat iron pork steak.

"It's pan roasted until it's nice golden crust. It's sliced. It's arranged over melted Swiss chard, apple and turnip wedges and this homemade spetzle," explained Nelson. "A couple of wonderful desserts, including the crème Brule, which is eclipsed by the hazelnut canoli,"

Uniquely tasty treats in downtown Carlsbad.