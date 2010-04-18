2010 NBA Playoffs: Who will be this postseason's X-factor?

By Darren Feeney / KFMB Interactive

The drama of the NBA playoffs transforms average players into heroes, superstars into legends, and most importantly, players with limited but unique skill sets into X-factors.

It's the behind-the-scenes, blue-collar, and tin-hat efforts that translate into team success in the playoffs—the kind of production that does not necessarily show up on the stat sheet.

Each year and in every playoff series there is an X-factor.

Certain players step up and serve as a catalyst, equipped with talent and tools necessary to win multiple seven-game series. In the NBA, there is a difference between basketball and "playoff" basketball.

It's that time again—when basketball takes over the national sports scene again after taking an undercard to the opening weeks of Major League Baseball. It's that time again when players make plays.

Here's a look inside the first round matchups, and which players hold the keys to their team's success.

Who will be this year's ultimate X-factor?

Eastern Conference

(1) Cleveland Caveliers vs (8) Chicago Bulls

Joakim Noah

It's been a "touchy" subject in Chicago, to say the least. How many minutes should Joakim Noah play?

Just don't ask coach Vinny Del Negro and GM John Paxson that question in the same room.

The disputed minutes of the gangly and gifted Noah, who missed 17 out of the final 35 games with plantar fasciitis, will certainly need to be high if the Bulls can tread water. The 25-30 minutes desired by Paxson was raised by Del Negro in the final three games of the regular season en route to securing the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference.

It is tough to argue with the results: 41.0 minutes, 16.0 points, 16.0 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, and a 3-0 Bulls record.

The question becomes: Will Noah have enough in the tank to take on the Cleveland front court?

Apart from Zydrunas Ilgauskas, LeBron James has an entirely different landscape surrounding him. Shaquille O'Neal, who has been resting since Feb. 25 with a torn ligament in his thumb, provides an obvious low-post presence. Combine the emergence of J.J. Hickson with the acquisition of Antawn Jamison, and the Cavaliers have a much more versatile and authoritative post.

Can the Chicago Bulls "shock the world" like they almost did last year, pushing the Boston Celtics to a seven-game series?

Let's just hope LeBron James has some new moves for Noah if they can't.

(4) Boston Celtics vs. (5) Miami Heat

Michael Beasley

If there was ever a stage set more for Beasley to burst on to the scene, will someone please show me? The 21-year-old former second overall pick has shown flashes of greatness in what has been his most productive season as a pro.

In just his second season, Beasley saw his numbers increase slightly in virtually every category from his rookie year, averaging 14.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game.

Two years removed from an NBA championship, the Boston Celtics are out to prove they're not too old and can rekindle the winning formula. The Big Three (Ray Allen, Kevin Garnett, and Paul Pierce) think they still have some left in the tank and have one of the best young floor generals in the game, Rajon Rondo, leading their charge.

No team comes into the playoffs hotter than the Heat, winners in 12 out of their last 13 games to close the regular season.

Can Beasley serve as Dwayne Wade's sidekick to get the Heat past the first round? Batman did always have his Robin.