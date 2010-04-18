Garnett suspended for Game 2 of playoff series

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Garnett has been suspended by the NBA for the Boston Celtics second playoff game against the Miami Heat.

The one-game suspension was imposed Sunday for hitting Quentin Richardson of the Miami Heat in the head with an elbow with 40 seconds left in Boston's 85-76 win in Game 1 on Saturday night.

The league also fined Richardson $25,000.

The altercation occurred near Miami's bench while Boston's Paul Pierce lay on the floor with an apparent right shoulder injury. Garnett said he wanted to make room for Pierce as Heat players stood nearby. During the confrontation, Garnett and Richardson exchanged words.

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.