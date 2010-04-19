'Kick-Ass' claims No. 1 spot over 'Dragon'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The top movies at the weekend box office have flip-flopped again, with the superhero comedy "Kick-Ass" edging out the animated adventure "How to Train Your Dragon."
Final studio numbers Monday have Lionsgate's "Kick-Ass" at No. 1 with $19.8 million. DreamWorks Animation's "How to Train Your Dragon," distributed by Paramount, ran a close No. 2 with $19.6 million.
On Sunday, Paramount had estimated "How to Train Your Dragon" took in $20 million, but the final number came in $400,000 lower.
The same thing happened the previous weekend, when 20th Century Fox's "Date Night" was reported as No. 1 based on Sunday estimates. Final numbers Monday gave the box-office victory to the Warner Bros. release "Clash of the Titans."
Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.
