Dobbins signs 1-year deal with Chargers

SAN DIEGO (AP) - San Diego Chargers inside linebacker Tim Dobbins has signed a one-year contract worth $1,176,000.

He had been a restricted free agent.

Dobbins started two of the 14 games he played in last year, finishing with 57 tackles, one sack, an interception and a forced fumble.

Dobbins' signing leaves the Chargers with five unsigned restricted free agents. They are wide receivers Vincent Jackson and Malcom Floyd, tackle Marcus McNeill, outside linebacker Shawne

Merriman and defensive end Travis Johnson. Exclusive rights free agent Antwan Applewhite, a linebacker, also has not yet signed a contract.

(Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)