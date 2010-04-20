Sisters: Victim went to Mexico to save marriage

"Pimp My Ride" and former "Survivor" producer Bruce Beresford-Redman is a suspect in his wife's death days after reporting her missing in the resort city of Cancun, a Mexican official said Thursday.

The producer of "Pimp My Ride" and formerly of "Survivor" was released from Mexican custody early Friday but remains under investigation after his wife's body was found in the sewer of a Cancun resort, a state official said.

Flowers on a sidewalk memorial with a snapshot of Monica Beresford-Redman and her longtime friend Mariza Alyrio, are seen outside the closed Zabumba Brazilian restaurant that Monica owned, in Los Angeles Thursday, April 8, 2010. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The sisters of a woman found dead at a swanky Mexican resort said she had traveled there to save her marriage to a reality TV producer identified by authorities as a suspect in the case.

Carla Burgos told The Associated Press the trip had been planned by her brother-in-law Bruce Beresford-Redman, even though such arrangements were usually made by her sister Monica Beresford-Redman.

Burgos last spoke to her sister four days before her body was found in a sewer at the Moon Palace Resort in Cancun, Mexico.

"She went to this trip to try to save her marriage, to bring happiness to her family and she (wound) up dead," sister Jeane Burgos said Monday.

The sisters said the marriage was crumbling as a result of a long-term affair Bruce Beresford-Redman was having with another woman.

A phone message left for attorney Eduardo Amerena, who represents Bruce Beresford-Redman, was not immediately returned.

Jeane Burgos said she had grown suspicious when her brother-in-law said her sister had left her cell phone behind and the couple's two children in his care — both out of character for Monica Beresford-Redman.

The sisters and their attorney Alison Triessl declined to elaborate.

Mexican authorities said Bruce Beresford-Redman remained a suspect in his wife's death but has not been charged.

The former "Survivor" producer and co-creator of "Pimp My Ride" has been barred from leaving Mexico until the death investigation is complete.

Carla and Jeane Burgos said they were seeking justice for their younger sister, who died just days before her 42nd birthday.

Neither was critical of the investigation so far, but they have reached out to prosecutors in Los Angeles and to federal agencies to assist in the case.

Jeane Burgos said family members planned to travel to Mexico soon to retrieve their sister's body and get an update on the investigation. Their mother also plans to give a deposition.

Jeane Burgos intends to urge Mexican authorities to accept help from U.S. agencies if it can aid the investigation.

Crying at times, the women discussed their close relationship with their sister and how they have been unable to grieve because of the questions surrounding her death.

"She was our best friend," Carla Burgos said. "She was always there for us. Family was something really important for her."

Added Jeane Burgos: "I am bleeding inside because I can't even imagine that I'm not going to have her with me."

