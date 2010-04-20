Ariz. gov has 5 days to act on immigration enforcement bill

Isabel Abalos, of Phoenix, reacts as she listens to protest speakers outside the Arizona Capitol, prior to a vote on SB1070, a new immigration bill Monday, April 19, 2010, in Phoenix.

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer has until Saturday to act on a bill approved by the Legislature to ramp up enforcement efforts against illegal immigration.

The Senate's 17-11 vote Monday sent the bill to Brewer, who has not taken a position on the measure backed by fellow Republicans.

The bill would make it a crime for illegal immigrants to not have alien registration documents. It also would require police to question people about their immigration status if there's reason to suspect they're in the country illegally.

Other provisions allow lawsuits against government agencies that hinder enforcement of immigration laws, and make it illegal to hire illegal immigrants for day labor or knowingly transport them.

