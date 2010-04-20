Molly the owl came home with dinner - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Molly the owl came home with dinner

Posted: Updated:

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (CBS 8) - Owl cam viewers who feared the worst when Molly disappeared can rest easy.

The mother owl has returned to her nest box and the four babies waiting inside, and she brought food.

In this News 8 video story, Doug Kolk has more on Molly's return.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.