'Geezer Bandit' robber strikes again in Vista

Three rewards totaling $16,000 were on offer today for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the "Geezer Bandit," a retirement-age robber responsible for armed holdups at five San Diego-area banks since summer.

A half dozen banks have been hit, and now the FBI is trying to figure out if the elaborate crime spree is actually an elaborate hoax pulled off by a young criminal.

Is the 'Geezer Bandit' really a master of disguise?

A $16,000 reward is being offered to find the so-called "Geezer Bandit."

SAN DIEGO (AP) - The FBI says an elderly, gray-haired bank robber nicknamed the "Geezer Bandit" has struck again in San Diego County.

The FBI and local police say the man, who wears prescription glasses and appears to be in his 70s, has robbed seven banks, including one on Tuesday.

Officials say that in the most recent robbery, he approached a California Bank and Trust teller in Vista, displayed a handgun and asked for cash. He then walked out of the bank.

Law enforcement officials are asking for the public's help to identify him. Authorities also are offering $16,000 in rewards for information that leads to his arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information concerning these robberies is asked to contact the FBI at (858) 565-1255, or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-TIPS.

