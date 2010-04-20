'Geezer Bandit' robber strikes again in Vista - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

'Geezer Bandit' robber strikes again in Vista

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (AP) - The FBI says an elderly, gray-haired bank robber nicknamed the "Geezer Bandit" has struck again in San Diego County.

The FBI and local police say the man, who wears prescription glasses and appears to be in his 70s, has robbed seven banks, including one on Tuesday.

Officials say that in the most recent robbery, he approached a California Bank and Trust teller in Vista, displayed a handgun and asked for cash. He then walked out of the bank.

Law enforcement officials are asking for the public's help to identify him. Authorities also are offering $16,000 in rewards for information that leads to his arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information concerning these robberies is asked to contact the FBI at (858) 565-1255, or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-TIPS.

 

(Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.