Threat of new, larger Icelandic eruption looms

In this image made available by the Icelandic Coastguard, taken Wednesday April 14, 2010, floodwaters rising after the volcano under the Eyjafjallajokull.

Ice chunks carried downstream by floodwaters caused by volcanic activity lie on the Markarfljot river bank Friday April 16 2010.

Smoke and steam hangs over the volcano under the Eyjafjallajokull glacier in Iceland, Wednesday April 14, 2010.

REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — The volcanic eruption in southern Iceland that has mostly shut down air traffic in Europe since last week may just be the opening act.

Scientists are afraid tremors at the volcano could trigger an even more dangerous eruption at the nearby Katla volcano. It would be 10 times stronger and shoot higher and larger plumes of ash into the air than its smaller neighbor.

That would create a worst-case scenario for the airline industry and travelers around the globe.

The side-by-side volcanos are thought to be connected by a network of magma channels.

Katla, however, is buried under a massive glacier, with more than twice the amount of ice that the current eruption has burned through. If it blows, it would likely lead to a new and possibly longer aviation standstill across Europe.

Scientists say Katla shows no signs of activity, but they're still wary.

The last three times that the volcano that's now erupting did so, the other one did as well.

