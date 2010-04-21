Applewhite signs 1-year deal with Chargers

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Chargers linebacker Antwan Applewhite has signed a one-year contract worth $470,000.

He had been an exclusive rights free agent.

Applewhite played in just one game in 2009, injuring his hamstring early in the season-opener at Oakland. He was deactivated for the next four games and placed on injured reserve on Oct. 20.

