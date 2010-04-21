CrimeFighters Manhunt: Shonnel Bulls

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - The News 8 CrimeFighters are helping authorities in a countywide manhunt for an ex-con who is in violation of his parole.

Shonnel Bulls, 27, is wanted by state parole agents for violating the terms of his release.

Bulls has a history of rape, burglary and drug-related offenses.

Bulls is a black male, 5 feet 11 inches and about 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, call San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-TIPS.

If you see this fugitive, call police. Do not approach him.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest. You don't have to give your name to be eligible for reward money.