50 years of waiting

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - For over 50 years, a popular Ocean Beach eatery has been serving up authentic Mexican food. Over those years, this restaurant has added one popular ingredient to its menu - loyalty.

When Nati's Mexican Restaurant first opened its doors on Jan. 10, 1960, a complete dinner with soup and dessert would cost you $1.90. Louisa Allen remembers, because she was there.

"Right now I work six days a week. All the time, ever since 50 years, I work six days a week," Louisa said.

For over a half-century, Louisa has been waiting tables at this popular neighborhood eatery. When Nati's is really hopping, Louisa can still handle 15 tables at a time.

"Customers just love her. It's just wonderful to have someone like that, very, very loyal," owner Marilyn Thomas said.

"I feel really good and my customers love me. They are like my babies to me," she said.

Louisa lives only two blocks from work, so many of her longtime customers are her neighbors as well. She has no immediate plans for retirement.

"I'm really enjoying my job and I'm really happy," she said. "I've been having a great life in Ocean Beach."

Even on a rainy day in OB, Louisa Allen remembers that on Jan. 10, 1960, she found her place in the sun.





Nati's Mexican Restaurant

1852 Bacon Street

San Diego, CA

(619) 224-3369