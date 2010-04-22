Garland has strong outing in Padres' win

San Diego Padres' Nick Hundley connects for a two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants in the fifth inning of a baseball game won by the Padres 5-2 Wednesday, April 21, 2010, in San Diego. The Padres swept the three-game series from the Giants.

San Diego Padres starter Jon Garland pitches against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday April 21, 2010, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jon Garland threw seven strong innings and Nick Hundley hit a two-run homer as the San Diego Padres won their sixth straight with a 5-2 win over the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.

Garland (1-2) held the slumping Giants to one run and six hits as he pitched into the eighth before leaving after giving up consecutive singles leading off the inning.

Adrian Gonzalez hit a solo homer for San Diego, which has won 10 of 12 against the Giants at Petco Park.

Garland was solid as he allowed his only run when Juan Uribe led off the fifth inning with a double, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on Nate Schierholtz's ground out.

The right-hander, San Diego's opening day starter, turned in his best outing in four starts with his longest stint of the season. Garland had received only two runs in his first three starts.

Hundley hit a two-run home run, his second, off Dan Runzler to put the Padres ahead 4-1 in the fifth.

Todd Wellemeyer (0-3) had another rough start as he allowed two runs on three hits over four innings. The righty had a lack of control when he walked four consecutive batters in the second inning to give San Diego a 2-0 lead.

Wellemeyer issued one-out walks to Oscar Salazar, Tony Gwynn, Garland and Everth Cabrera during which he threw just three strikes.

Wellemeyer lasted just four innings for the second straight start. He has allowed five homers in his three starts and has an ERA of 8.16.

San Diego turned in three double plays, including two behind Garland.

Pablo Sandoval hit a solo homer, his third, for the Giants in the ninth off Edward Mujica.

The Giants continue to struggle offensively, having scored just four runs in their four straight losses. The first three defeats were all by one run.

NOTES: A small rain storm delayed the start of the game by 18 minutes. ... When San Francisco held San Diego to one hit in losing 1-0 on Tuesday night, it was the first time a Giants team lost when its opponent had one hit since Sept. 22, 1917 at Pittsburgh, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. ... LHP Jonathan Sanchez, who pitched seven innings Tuesday and held San Diego to its only hit, became just the fourth Giants pitcher to lose a game while allowing one hit in at least seven innings, according to Elias. ... Gonzalez has hit 133 homers as a Padre to tie Ryan Klesko for fifth on the club's all-time list. ... Padres RHP Chris Young (strained right shoulder) is scheduled to throw a simulated game on Friday at Cincinnati.

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.