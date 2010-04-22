Drew Brees lands cover of 'Madden' video game - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Drew Brees lands cover of 'Madden' video game

Posted: Updated:

Drew Brees has another prize to put next to his Super Bowl MVP trophy: He's the cover model for this year's edition of the "Madden NFL" video game.

EA Sports announced Thursday that the New Orleans Saints quarterback would be featured on the front of "Madden NFL 11," the latest installment of the best-selling football franchise.

Brees, who led his team to a 31-17 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in this year's Super Bowl, said landing the cover of "Madden" was "a great way to cap off an amazing year."

The "Madden" gig is one of the most coveted honors in sports - even though it has been connected to a much-discussed curse. Such superstars as Donovan McNabb, Michael Vick and Shaun Alexander suffered serious injuries during the season each appeared on the cover.

Brees isn't worried. "I believe in fate, and if it's meant to be, it's meant to be," he said. "But destiny is stronger than any curse, and this team is destined for great things."

Brees joined the Saints in 2006, less than a year after New Orleans was devastated by Hurricane Katrina. He has become a highly visible spokesman for the city's reconstruction, while the resurgent Saints gave its beleaguered residents something to rally around.

Brees said he hopes the presence of the Saints' fleur-de-lis logo on the "Madden" cover "keeps people focused on what happened to New Orleans, and what the people of this city have overcome."

The Saints quarterback was chosen by fans who voted online to determine the game's cover athlete. The other choices were Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne and Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jared Allen.

"Madden NFL 11" will be released by EA Sports on Aug. 10.

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.

  • SportsMore>>

  • CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest

    CBS 8 & Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest

    Welcome to CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest! Make your bracket picks before the start of the tournament and play along to win AWESOME PRIZES courtesy of Oggi's!

     

    Welcome to CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest! Make your bracket picks before the start of the tournament and play along to win AWESOME PRIZES courtesy of Oggi's!

     

  • NCAA Latest: Michigan State off target against Orange early

    NCAA Latest: Michigan State off target against Orange early

    Sunday, March 18 2018 3:38 PM EDT2018-03-18 19:38:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Purdue center Isaac Haas shoots during warmups before a second round game against Butler in the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Detroit. A day after Isaac Haas' season was declared over, there's ...(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Purdue center Isaac Haas shoots during warmups before a second round game against Butler in the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Detroit. A day after Isaac Haas' season was declared over, there's ...
    Purdue's dramatics surrounding its star 7-foot center are spicing up right before its game for a spot in the Sweet 16. Purdue center Isaac Haas is warming up and taking shots two days after breaking his right elbow. 
    Purdue's dramatics surrounding its star 7-foot center are spicing up right before its game for a spot in the Sweet 16. Purdue center Isaac Haas is warming up and taking shots two days after breaking his right elbow. 

  • UMBC wins on social media during NCAA Tournament upset

    UMBC wins on social media during NCAA Tournament upset

    Saturday, March 17 2018 9:57 PM EDT2018-03-18 01:57:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chuck Burton). UMBC's Jairus Lyles (10) celebrates with fans after the team's 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). UMBC's Jairus Lyles (10) celebrates with fans after the team's 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018.
    UMBC gets on the map beyond historic upset of Virginia in the NCAA Tournament thanks to social media posts celebrating victory and jabbing at skeptics. 
    UMBC gets on the map beyond historic upset of Virginia in the NCAA Tournament thanks to social media posts celebrating victory and jabbing at skeptics. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.