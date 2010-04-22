Chargers trade up to draft RB Mathews at No. 12 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Chargers trade up to draft RB Mathews at No. 12

SAN DIEGO (AP) - The San Diego Chargers have traded up in the NFL draft to take LaDainian Tomlinson's heir apparent, Fresno State running back Ryan Mathews, with the No. 12 pick overall.

The Chargers had been set to pick No. 28 but traded up to get Mathews - the nation's leading rusher at 150.7 yards per game.

Mathews is expected to replace Tomlinson, who was released in February after nine brilliant seasons in which he became one of the greatest running backs in NFL history.

The Miami Dolphins traded their 12th pick in the first round to the Chargers in a deal that involved five other draft choices and Chargers inside linebacker Tim Dobbins.

Miami received the Chargers' first-round pick Thursday, which is No. 28 overall, and their second-round choice, No. 40 overall.

The Dolphins also swapped fourth-round picks with the Chargers, moving down 16 spots, and gave up a sixth-round choice.

Dobbins, traded to the Dolphins, started two of the 14 games he played in last year.

The Dolphins made the deal with nose tackle Dan Williams of Tennessee and outside linebacker Derrick Morgan of Georgia Tech still on the board. Miami was believed to be seriously considering both.

 

