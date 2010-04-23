Corvette Diner now offers a Gamers Garage and Cocktail Bar

By Andrea Mora / KFMB Interactive Intern

Boasting more dining tables, a full cocktail bar, two private party rooms, a Gamers Garage and more than 300 free parking spaces, Corvette Diner, owned by the Cohn Restaurant Group, in Liberty Station now has more exciting features.

Fans of the classic 50s restaurant, previously located in Hillcrest, can now travel back in time to the 50s, 60s and 70s when sitting in one of the themed dining rooms. The Groovy Room is a fun and retro glow-in-the-dark room filled with vibrant day glo peace and love symbols from the walls to the ceiling.

Classic essentials, such as the live DJ booth, have remained in tact. Patrons can still dine and reminisce while listening to oldies tunes such as Elvis' "Hound Dog," The Ventures' "Wipe Out" and The Beatles' "Twist and Shout," among other favorites.

Highly energetic waitresses with big hair and poodle skirts, most of whom are theater majors, periodically entertain guests with an upbeat song and dance routine.

For lunch or dinner, patrons can choose from a wide variety of soups, salads, burgers, sandwiches, shrimp, pasta or meatloaf. Portions are served large and plentiful.

Some menu items include, the Rory, a peanut butter, bacon, lettuce and mayo burger. And for those who like it hot, Dante's Inferno is made with jalapeño-mayo, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and jalapeños. Burger prices range from $8.99 to $9.99.

Chicken sandwiches, including the Hawaii 5-0 made with grilled slices of pineapple, lettuce, tomato, onion and teriyaki sauce, come with a side of natural cut fries for $10.99.

Sweet and tasty malts and milkshakes can accompany any meal. Milkshakes are $5.50 and there are more than 25 flavors to choose from including: almond mocha, chocolate mint patty, chocolate - peanut butter - banana, espresso buzz and marshmallow cloud.

Those older than 21, can grab a stool at the cocktail bar, which offers premium spirits, beer, wine, martinis and shots for less than $7.95 each.

One can also play or dance in the new Gamers Garage, packed with arcade favorites including pinball, air hockey, Dance Dance Revolution and a photo booth.

Kid's birthday parties can now be celebrated in a private party room and guests can choose one of five themes, including The Ultimate "Shake it up Baby," where children and their friends are taught how to dance and perform like the Corvette Dancers. Magicians and balloon artists are also on-site. Party packages range from $395 to $495.

"What makes The World Famous Corvette Diner and Gamers Garage unique is that we have live entertainment every day of the week," operations manager Michelle Kveen said. "We have been a favorite of those from two years old to 102 years old for 23 years – both the young and the young at heart!"

Corvette Diner offers visitors, young and old, a chance to transport to a different era in a whimsical but energetic atmosphere filled with classic Rock-n-Roll tunes, fast and friendly service and delicious food. San Diego's original 50's diner opens daily 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday. They close later Friday and Saturday at 11 p.m.

Corvette Diner and Gamers Garage

2965 Historic Decatur Rd.

San Diego, CA 92106

619-542-1476