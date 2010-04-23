Turner: Mathews will give Chargers more balance

The San Diego Chargers have traded up in the NFL draft to take LaDainian Tomlinson's heir apparent, Fresno State running back Ryan Mathews, with the No. 12 pick overall.

Chargers trade up to draft RB Mathews at No. 12

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Ryan Mathews felt his performance at the scouting combine and pro day helped boost his draft stock.

Chargers coach Norv Turner felt it was something else - those 234 yards he gained against Boise State.

Turner feels Mathews is more than ready to make the jump from the Western Athletic Conference to the NFL.

Mathews was introduced on Friday, a day after the Chargers made a big trade with the Miami Dolphins to jump up 16 spots in the first round to take him with the 12th overall pick.

Turner says Mathews will give the Chargers more balance as they head into the post-LaDainian Tomlinson era. The pass-happy Chargers were near the bottom in the NFL in every significant rushing category last year.

