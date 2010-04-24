US renews call to release Americans jailed in Iran

This undated file photo released by freethehikers.org, shows Americans Shane Bauer, left, and Sarah Shourd, right, who along with Josh Fattal, not pictured, have been held in Iran since crossing the Iraq border in July 2009. (AP Photo/freethehikers.org)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House and the State Department are renewing calls for Iran to immediately release three American hikers who have been detained since July.

Secretary of State Hillary Rodham called the three "innocent tourists" who are being detained without formal charges or legal representation. The Americans were hiking in a scenic part of Iraq when they apparently strayed into Iran.

Swiss diplomats visited the trio yesterday and the mothers of the hikers say the Swiss report two of the three are in poor health.

Clinton says she's disturbed by reports of the Americans' physical and emotional health. White House spokesman Robert Gibbs says the administration fears "their well-being will suffer even more."

State Department spokesman P.J. Crowley says the U.S. is also asking Iran to issue their families visas so they can visit the hikers.

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.