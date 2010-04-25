Studio: 'Avatar' sells 6.7 million DVDs in 4 days - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Studio: 'Avatar' sells 6.7 million DVDs in 4 days

In this undated file film publicity image originally released by 20th Century Fox, the character Neytiri, voiced by Zoe Saldana, right, and the character Jake, are shown in a scene from, "Avatar."

LOS ANGELES (AP) — "Avatar" is maintaining its popularity in the move from box office to home video, with sales of 6.7 million DVDs and Blu-ray disks in the first four days.

Twentieth Century Fox announced Sunday that James Cameron's sci-fi epic has sold 2.7 million Blu-rays and 4 million DVDs since April 22.

The combined sales brought in $130 million.

The studio says "Avatar" has become the fastest-selling Blu-ray of all time.

No announcement has been made regarding a 3-D DVD release, but a Fox spokesman said one can be expected in the future.

