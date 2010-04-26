More medical tests are planned for Bret Michaels

Bret Michaels is in critical condition suffering from a brain hemorrhage, his publicist said Friday.

Bret Michaels is in critical condition suffering from a brain hemorrhage, his publicist said Friday.

LOS ANGELES – Doctors plan further testing to help pinpoint the source of the brain hemorrhage that is keeping Bret Michaels in intensive care, according to the rocker's website.

A report from doctors is expected this week. The website doesn't say where Michaels, 47, is hospitalized.

"Please remember Bret is, and always has been, a fighter and survivor and is under the best medical care possible," the post added.

His New York-based publicist, Joann Mignano, confirmed on Friday a report on People magazine's website that said the former Poison frontman was rushed to intensive care late Thursday after a severe headache. Doctors discovered bleeding at the base of his brain stem, the report said.

Michaels is a contestant on Donald Trump's competitive reality show, "The Celebrity Apprentice." He has served as one of the season's most outspoken celebrities and has so far avoided being fired in the boardroom. At the end of Sunday's episode, an announcer acknowledged his condition and said everyone at NBC "wishes Bret Michaels a speedy recovery."

Michaels had an emergency appendectomy April 12 after complaining of stomach pains before he was scheduled to perform at Sea World in San Antonio. Michaels later wrote on his website that although the surgery "has taken its toll," doctors expected him to make a full recovery.

Before joining the third season of "The Celebrity Apprentice," Michaels starred as the lothario on VH1's lusty reality dating series "Rock of Love" from 2007 to 2009. For three seasons, Michaels searched for the women of his dreams amid a sea of implants, tattoos and thongs. He also served as a judge on the fifth season of the USA singing competition "Nashville Star" in 2007.

___

NBC is owned by General Electric Co.

___

On the Net:

Bret Michaels, http://www.bretmichaels.com/

"Celebrity Apprentice", http://www.nbc.com/the-apprenticale/