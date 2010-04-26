Gosselin kids allowed to appear on mom's new show

Jon Gosselin has sued ex-wife Kate for primary custody of their eight children. The former reality TV star also asked the Berks County Court on Wednesday to review his child support obligation.

Jon Gosselin has sued ex-wife Kate for primary custody of their eight children.

Kate Gosselin is launching a series that will profile everyday women facing personal challenges. "Twist of Kate" will follow the reality star and supermom as she visits the homes and workplaces of her subjects, where she will exchange insights for living. The 12-episode season will premiere in late summer, the TLC network said Thursday.

Relatives of Kate Gosselin are expected to testify at a Pennsylvania legislative hearing on child labor laws.

Relatives of Kate Gosselin are expected to testify at a Pennsylvania legislative hearing on child labor laws.

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Kate's eight are free to appear on their mom's upcoming reality show.

A spokesman for the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry says producers have obtained child-labor permits for Kate Gosselin's twins and sextuplets to appear with their mother on a series of TLC specials, "Kate Plus 8."

Troy Thompson said Monday that the permits are good for six months, then must be renewed.

Pennsylvania regulators concluded last month that permits should have been obtained for Gosselin's old show, "Jon & Kate Plus 8." The series ended last year when Kate split with her husband, Jon.

No legal action was taken, but the producers agreed to submit paperwork for any future taping.

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.